Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Corey "Philly" Brown Waived By Buffalo Bills, Per Report

Former Ohio State wide receiver Corey "Philly" Brown has reportedly been waived by the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Brown, who played for Ohio State from 2010-13, was waived by the Bills on Sunday.

Brown went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2014, but was signed as a free agent by the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career.

In his time with Carolina, Brown caught 79 passes for 1,019 yards and seven scores, while adding a punt return for a score during his rookie season. He was signed as a free agent by the Bills in March.

As a Buckeye, Brown caught 145 career passes for 1,750 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added a pair of punt return touchdowns during Ohio State's undefeated 2012 season as a junior.