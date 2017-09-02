Urban Meyer, Joey Bosa and – Yep, Jim Harbaugh – Star in New PlayStation Commercial

“What is greatness?”

That's the question Urban Meyer poses at the start of a new PlayStation commercial, airing on ESPN and other networks right now.

Meyer is joined by Ohio State great Joey Bosa, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and yep, even Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The theme of the commercial, produced by Sony, is “Greatness Awaits,” which is a slogan in use with the PlayStation. While the internet soon lit up with speculation that it could mean a new NCAA football game for consoles was on the way, a better bet would be it's just a general promo for the platform and Sony's PlayStation Vue, an over the top (OTT) internet television service, which appeals to cord cutters – particularly those who relish their live sports.

For what it's worth, greatness to Joey Bosa is “Putting the team on your back and never accepting defeat.” To Meyer, it's “removing all doubt,” while Harbaugh sees it as “coming back even stronger.”

[via @ericsports]

Follow Eleven  WarriorsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube