Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Dallas FM 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag Nation on Friday that former Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown will remain on the roster when the NFL deadline forces teams to trim their rosters to 53 men on Saturday.

The Cowboys drafted Brown in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They did so at the behest of former teammate Ezekiel Elliot, who campaigned with the front office.

Brown didn't dominate preseason, but he did periodically shine in games and practices—especially for a seventh round pick.

Noah Brown yesterday pic.twitter.com/YtiiCoHZgx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 29, 2017

New Cowboys WR Noah Brown with one of the best catches you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/bXgAZWu3bj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2017

[H/T: The Dallas News]