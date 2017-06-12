Indianapolis Colts Claim Tyvis Powell off Waivers

Tyvis Powell is off to his third NFL team in two years. Released from the Cleveland Browns last week without playing a snap, the Indianapolis Colts claimed Powell off waivers Monday afternoon.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Caplan first reported the news:

#Colts claimed S Tyvis Powell off waivers from #Browns. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 12, 2017

The Colts waived former Utah cornerback Reggie Porter to make room on the roster.

Powell joins former Buckeyes John Simon, Johnathan Hankins, and Malik Hooker in Indy.

Powell, who went undrafted in the 2016 draft, appeared in eight games with the Seattle Seahawks last year, mostly on special teams. He registered three tackles.