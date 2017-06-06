Taylor Decker Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Could Miss Start of NFL Season

Detroit Lions tackle and former Buckeye Taylor Decker may miss part of the 2017 season after undergoing shoulder surgery for an injury the second-year player suffered in OTAs.

According to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke, Decker will be out at least until training camp and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell would not rule out the possibility of the left tackle missing the start of the season. Caldwell did say he expects Decker to be available at some point in 2017.

Decker, taken with the 16th pick in the 2016 draft, started the entire season at left tackle for the Lions, surrendering just 4.5 sacks and grading out as Pro Football Focus' second-best offensive lineman among NFL rookies.

Decker was a three-year starter at left tackle for Ohio State, earning All-American honors as the leader of a unit that established more than a dozen offensive records during his time in the Scarlet and Gray.

Follow Eleven  WarriorsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube