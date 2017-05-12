Seventh Round Pick Noah Brown Signs Contract With Dallas Cowboys

There are now three former Ohio State Buckeyes on the roster of the Dallas Cowboys.

Noah Brown signed his first NFL contract on Friday morning, according to the team's official Twitter account. Dallas drafted Brown in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft last month. He joins former running backs Rod Smith and Ezekiel Elliott on Dallas's roster.

Brown's contract is valued at a projected $2.47 million and includes a signing bonus of $71,938, according to Spotrac.

He is the third member of Ohio State's seven-man draft class to ink his first professional contract. Raekwon McMillan signed with Miami and Curtis Samuel did the same with Carolina last week.