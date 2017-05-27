After Calling Harbaugh "Clueless" Still-Mad Retired RB Brandon Jacobs Promises His Termination

By Ramzy Nasrallah on May 27, 2017 at 7:53 pm
brandon jacobs troll god
2 Comments

Yesterday retired running back Brandon Jacobs re-entered America's consciousness after disparaging Jim Harbaugh's coaching ability while on Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney radio show:

"Let's be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn't know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man."

This comes five years after Jacobs' forgettable single season with the 49ers, in which he tallied seven yards of offense on five touches. Toward the end of that (Super Bowl) season, Jacobs took to the Internet to stew over his boss:

Today, Jacobs clarified his comments and provided some sober context to what he really meant:

This does not appear to be a healthy or productive grudge. If it's pure trolling for entertainment, color us impressed. Michigan fans responded with appropriate gusto:

There is a zero percent chance Michigan would fire Harbaugh. Brian is correct:

Michigan opens against Florida Sept 2 in Arlington, Texas. Next, Jacobs will either triple-down on his grudge or relent and find a more productive hobby in retirement.

Source: @gatorboyrb

2 Comments
View 2 Comments