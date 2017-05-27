After Calling Harbaugh "Clueless" Still-Mad Retired RB Brandon Jacobs Promises His Termination

Yesterday retired running back Brandon Jacobs re-entered America's consciousness after disparaging Jim Harbaugh's coaching ability while on Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney radio show:

"Let's be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn't know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man."

This comes five years after Jacobs' forgettable single season with the 49ers, in which he tallied seven yards of offense on five touches. Toward the end of that (Super Bowl) season, Jacobs took to the Internet to stew over his boss:

Never work in a place where you hate your boss so much, you should always be happy at work.#YouLiveAndYouLearn — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) November 15, 2012

Today, Jacobs clarified his comments and provided some sober context to what he really meant:

Love the support but stop the super bowl talk. I will expose him, Michigan will fire him when I am done. — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) May 27, 2017​​

This does not appear to be a healthy or productive grudge. If it's pure trolling for entertainment, color us impressed. Michigan fans responded with appropriate gusto:

@gatorboyrb Q: Why is Brandon Jacobs never able to get into his own driveway?

A: Someone painted an end zone on it. — Bob Brown (@fyiadvisor) May 27, 2017

@gatorboyrb Dude, you're 34 years old, grow up and get over your insecurity — Theisen (@TalkToTheisen) May 27, 2017

@gatorboyrb Sure they will. Can I get some fries with my Big Mac and a strawberry shake — michigan ken (@bigunc1) May 27, 2017

@gatorboyrb 5 carries 7 yards — Benjamin LePage (@blepage21) May 27, 2017

There is a zero percent chance Michigan would fire Harbaugh. Brian is correct:

then he'd get elected to congress — mgoblog (@mgoblog) May 27, 2017​​

Michigan opens against Florida Sept 2 in Arlington, Texas. Next, Jacobs will either triple-down on his grudge or relent and find a more productive hobby in retirement.