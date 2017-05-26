Brandon Jacobs Still Salty About Jim Harbaugh

Brandon Jacobs retired with two Super Bowl rings, both with the New York Giants, both at the New England Patriots' expense. But tucked into that championship career was the 2012 season, which he spent in San Francisco.

It was Jim Harbaugh's Super Bowl season with the 49ers. That must have been fun, right? Let's take a look back at how much he enjo-

Never work in a place where you hate your boss so much, you should always be happy at work.#YouLiveAndYouLearn — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) November 15, 2012​​

Oof. A few days later - as the 49ers were advancing toward a division and eventual conference championship, Jacobs took to his Instagram account to talk to fans:

“I am on this team rotting away so why would I wanna put any pics up of anything that say niners. This is by far the worst year I ever had, I’ll tell you like I told plenty others.”

This all happened nearly five years ago, so why is this news now?

Well, Jacobs is still expressing his displeasure over his time in San Francisco, and Harbaugh, as you might have heard, is now entering his third season at the University of Michigan. Today he told Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney:

"Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there – before I got to know him. I enjoyed my time there, but we didn't see eye-to-eye. I knew a little bit more about football than what they led on." ... "Let's be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn't know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man."

The 2012 49ers had nine Pro Bowlers and the league's 4th-best rushing offense on a unit that had Colin Kaepernick at QB. Jacobs, for his part, finished that season with five carries for 7 yards. Perhaps there are alternative reasons for his continued bitterness.

There's plenty that can be said about Michigan's enigmatic head coach, but he doesn't know what he's doing does not exactly pass the red-face test. Thanks for the content, Brandon.

HT: B/R